Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Aterian alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. Aterian has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $125.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $363,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aterian by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aterian by 3,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aterian by 435.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 67,975 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aterian during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 52,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aterian (ATER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.