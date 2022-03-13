Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,000 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,508,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 706,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,469. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.