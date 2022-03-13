Atlas Brown Inc. Buys New Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.21. 880,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,652. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAR. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

