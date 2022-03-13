Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives $16.63 Average PT from Analysts

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATCO shares. Bank of America cut Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Atlas alerts:

NYSE ATCO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.10. 1,111,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,682. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Atlas has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.