Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stake Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2,073.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,496,980,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after purchasing an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,532,000 after purchasing an additional 297,354 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,361,000 after purchasing an additional 253,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 452,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000,000 after purchasing an additional 241,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $246.39 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of -116.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.23 and its 200-day moving average is $363.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

