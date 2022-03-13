AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,547 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.3% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T stock remained flat at $$23.19 on Friday. 54,448,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,127,816. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

