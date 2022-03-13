AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $2,489,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

