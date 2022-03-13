aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.12. aTyr Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.
On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.
LIFE stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.10.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
