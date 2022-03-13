aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.12. aTyr Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIFE stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

