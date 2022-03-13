Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.90

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 170463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.96.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.