Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Avantor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Avantor by 5.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Avantor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 0.3% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 206,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,669.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $2,422,471.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,781. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Avantor Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.