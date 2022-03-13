AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 22.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVDX. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at 7.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 10.69. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 6.88 and a 1-year high of 27.43.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

