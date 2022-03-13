AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. AxoGen posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AxoGen by 38.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 266.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 97.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXGN traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. 488,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,222. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $347.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

