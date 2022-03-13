B. Riley Comments on Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

