B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 22,471 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $181,790.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 19,856 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $163,812.00.

On Friday, March 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 44,147 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $362,888.34.

On Monday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 2,048 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,384.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 77,517 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $639,515.25.

On Friday, February 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 47,421 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $391,697.46.

On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,027.78.

On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,196,653.04.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 22.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 62.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,274,000 after buying an additional 239,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

