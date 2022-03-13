B. Riley Lowers StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Price Target to $5.50

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.82% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for StarTek’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on StarTek in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StarTek has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

SRT stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. StarTek has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in StarTek by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in StarTek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in StarTek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in StarTek by 94.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

