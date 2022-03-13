B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 213 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,873,000 after buying an additional 107,726 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in First American Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,060,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 111,700 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in First American Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,128,000 after purchasing an additional 184,045 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in First American Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 694,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,848,000 after purchasing an additional 68,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,724,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $66.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.23. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

