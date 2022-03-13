B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $2.61 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Centene by 50.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Centene by 164.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC opened at $83.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.