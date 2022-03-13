B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 2,377 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for 2.0% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 289.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,817,000 after buying an additional 311,455 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 575,604 shares of company stock worth $37,299,933. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.84 and a 200-day moving average of $128.12. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.34 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

