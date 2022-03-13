Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman Sells 80,000 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $14,052,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62.

On Thursday, December 30th, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00.

ENPH opened at $171.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 167.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.02.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after acquiring an additional 81,396 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Enphase Energy by 98.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

