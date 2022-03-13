Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years. Banc of California has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

NYSE BANC opened at $19.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. Banc of California has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

