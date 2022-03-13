Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Purchases $274,300.00 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bandwidth stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.57. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.69 million, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 8.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 57.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

