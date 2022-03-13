Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Increased by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,993,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,161,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 43,920,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,218,289. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $325.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.