Bank of America Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $411.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $305.00 to $411.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $293.00 to $303.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $336.93.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $317.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.49. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53.
In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
