Bank of America Upgrades Parsons (NYSE:PSN) to “Neutral”

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Parsons stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. Parsons has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 56,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,865 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Parsons during the third quarter worth $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Parsons during the third quarter worth $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Parsons by 68.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Parsons by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

