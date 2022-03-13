Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $33.52 Million Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $33,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.48.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

