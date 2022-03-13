Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 627,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,692,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

VSCO opened at $46.90 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

