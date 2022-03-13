Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $34,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 94 shares of company stock valued at $107,855. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

TPL stock opened at $1,316.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,129.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,218.69. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 2.21.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.87% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

