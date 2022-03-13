Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $33,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $185.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.92 and a 200 day moving average of $169.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.55 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

