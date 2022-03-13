Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Down 5.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Friday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $8.00. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock. Baozun traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 4,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 913,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $469.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

