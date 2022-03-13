Barclays Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 2,280

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,450 ($32.10) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASOMY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,628.57.

ASOMY opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASOS has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $81.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

