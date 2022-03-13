Barclays Raises Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target to $6.00

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $5.70 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Shares of KOS opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.58.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,990 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 36.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673,182 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,001,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 255,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,722,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after purchasing an additional 491,230 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,880 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

