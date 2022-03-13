Barclays Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNR. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($95.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €93.21 ($101.31).

FRA:BNR opened at €68.00 ($73.91) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($61.14). The company has a fifty day moving average of €75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €79.44.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

