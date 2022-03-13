Barclays Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNR. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($95.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €93.21 ($101.31).

FRA:BNR opened at €68.00 ($73.91) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($61.14). The company has a fifty day moving average of €75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €79.44.

Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.