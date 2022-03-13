Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $201.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $83,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 67,600 shares of company stock worth $463,375 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

