Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Insider Joseph F. Gordon Sells 3,889 Shares

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of BHC opened at $22.32 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 512,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 64,798 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
