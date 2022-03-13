Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Insider Joseph F. Gordon Sells 3,889 Shares

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BHC opened at $22.32 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 512,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 64,798 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

