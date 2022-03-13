BCE (NYSE:BCE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 102,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,421,367 shares.The stock last traded at $55.40 and had previously closed at $54.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. BCE’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in BCE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in BCE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

