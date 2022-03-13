Beefy.Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00182166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00026439 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.79 or 0.00359250 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00055370 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

