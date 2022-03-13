Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) CFO Acquires $17,770.00 in Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) CFO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $17,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq purchased 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $11,970.00.

BELFB opened at $17.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $218.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $167,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

BELFB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

