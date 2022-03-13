BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Update

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,330,000 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the February 13th total of 7,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

BLU opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.29. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLU shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

