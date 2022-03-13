BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Update

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,330,000 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the February 13th total of 7,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
BLU opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.29. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLU shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.
About BELLUS Health (Get Rating)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
