Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Bentley Systems also posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSY. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,500,000 after purchasing an additional 860,903 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 230,790 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,029,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 213,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BSY traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,944. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.90. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

