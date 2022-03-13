Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

BAG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.58) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.43).

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 496.50 ($6.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £556.22 million and a PE ratio of 17.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 505.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 517.11. A.G. BARR has a one year low of GBX 462.50 ($6.06) and a one year high of GBX 590 ($7.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.42.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

