Betty J. Sapp Purchases 1,362 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ball stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.11. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,808,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,628,000 after buying an additional 110,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ball by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,845,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,169,000 after buying an additional 160,701 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ball by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,228,000 after buying an additional 1,007,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

