Betty J. Sapp Purchases 1,362 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ball stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.11. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.
Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,808,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,628,000 after buying an additional 110,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ball by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,845,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,169,000 after buying an additional 160,701 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ball by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,228,000 after buying an additional 1,007,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
About Ball (Get Rating)
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BLL)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.