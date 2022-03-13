BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given New GBX 2,300 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($27.52) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BHP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.63) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,163.53.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.