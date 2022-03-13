BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,269 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 58,692 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $447,539,000 after buying an additional 193,053 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $125,709,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BHP Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHP. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.63) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,163.53.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

