BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Down 49.6% in February

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the February 13th total of 12,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.45) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.52) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,163.53.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BHP traded down $2.66 on Friday, hitting $68.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,715,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,734. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BHP Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after buying an additional 1,103,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,669,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.