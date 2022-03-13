Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($19.00) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BYG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.00) to GBX 1,750 ($22.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.54) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of LON BYG opened at GBX 1,406 ($18.42) on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,040 ($13.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,760 ($23.06). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,478.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,516.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 5.43.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

