Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bioventus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of BVS opened at $13.97 on Friday. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -279.40.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bioventus by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 523.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

