Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $2.01 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00005169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $105.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.84 or 0.00387478 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00077135 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00097317 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

