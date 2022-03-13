BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the February 13th total of 22,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 71.0% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 650,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 270,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BK Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BK Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered BK Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.75 and a beta of 1.32. BK Technologies has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from BK Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,198.80%.

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

