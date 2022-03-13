BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend by 0.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE BME opened at $41.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.54. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BME. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

