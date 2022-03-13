BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.34) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.78 ($2.59).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.