BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's (LON:BTA – Get Rating)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.34) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.78 ($2.59).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

